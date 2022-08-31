Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 927 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.05. 7,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,958. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

