Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 357 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 3.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $37,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

SYY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

