Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 2,327 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,260,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

