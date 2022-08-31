Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,941. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

