Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 1,066,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,368. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.66.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
