Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 1,066,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,368. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

