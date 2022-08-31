DeRace (DERC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,307.00

DeRace (DERC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $18.75 million and $203,307.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00431232 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00822918 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015429 BTC.
DeRace Coin Profile
DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins.
Buying and Selling DeRace
