Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.8 days.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HZNOF remained flat at $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

