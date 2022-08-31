dFuture Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $104,142.16 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. dFuture has a market capitalization of $104,142.16 and approximately $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.