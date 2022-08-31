DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHB Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 11,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,550. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBC. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in DHB Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DHB Capital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DHB Capital by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

