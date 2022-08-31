Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

