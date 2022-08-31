Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.69. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,275. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

