DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $104.83. 18,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,741. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

