DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

