Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 2.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPUU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,825. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

