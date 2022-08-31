DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in August

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DLH by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,322. DLH has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33.

About DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

