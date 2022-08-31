DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits One Day Volume of $139.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $461,309.68 and approximately $139.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00037556 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,865.64 or 1.39242630 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bifrost (BNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,209,431 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

