Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. 7,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

