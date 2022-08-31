Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

DLTR stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

