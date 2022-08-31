Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 374,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $10,845,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

