dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $467.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $467.00 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.64.
dormakaba Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dormakaba (DRRKF)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.