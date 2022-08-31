dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $467.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $467.00 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.64.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

