Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DOUG stock traded down 0.21 on Wednesday, reaching 4.62. 23,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.09. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 4.57 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Douglas Elliman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 21,133 shares of company stock valued at $105,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

