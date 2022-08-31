Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Doximity comprises approximately 2.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,387. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

