DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $109.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00574130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00257696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018275 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.