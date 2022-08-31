Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,302.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $12,302.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community."

