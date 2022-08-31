Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DUK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. 2,868,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

