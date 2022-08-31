Dusk Network Hits Market Cap of $54.95 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $54.95 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

