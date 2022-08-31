Dvision Network Price Reaches $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $840,522.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

