Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

