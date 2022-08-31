Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.