Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

