Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ebang International Stock Up 2.7 %

Ebang International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,297. Ebang International has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBON. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,903 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 666,278 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.