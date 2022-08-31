Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $369,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDXX opened at $348.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.30 and a 200 day moving average of $427.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

