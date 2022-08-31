Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,643,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

