Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

NYSE KO opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.