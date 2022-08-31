Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $277,604.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

