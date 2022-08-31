Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. 13,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,081. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Edison International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 167,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 72,406 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 37.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,846,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

