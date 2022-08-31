Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Market Cap of $22.30 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $22.30 million and $1.38 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

