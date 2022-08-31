eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

EHTH traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 342,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,101. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

