Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.
NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
