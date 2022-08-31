Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

