Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,161,321. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

