Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 478,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,582. The company has a market cap of $881.48 million, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -782.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 591.6% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.