Elysian (ELS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $197,455.00

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Elysian has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $197,455.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021690 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

