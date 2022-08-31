Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Financial Review

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 50.31 -$59.85 million ($2.46) -15.81

Embecta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Embecta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

