Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.24

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.24 and traded as high as C$57.32. Enbridge shares last traded at C$57.14, with a volume of 11,048,047 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.24. The company has a market cap of C$110.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.