Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.65

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 794986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Enel Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

