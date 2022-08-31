Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 2.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 102,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,120,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

