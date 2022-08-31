Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Up 0.4%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 13,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

