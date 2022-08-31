Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 628,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Ennis

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 950.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ennis in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ennis Trading Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE:EBF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

