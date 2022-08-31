Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

About Entrée Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.