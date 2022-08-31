Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EQD stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Tuesday. 20,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 835,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 623,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.