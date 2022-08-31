ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 5,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99. ESAB has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESAB. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.